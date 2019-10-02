Buster, spirit animal
Beth Arps/C-N Photo

Buster, the deer at the former Integrity Auto Body, has a new look and a new purpose. Ken Dushane (artist name “Phybr”) and his assistant, Cora Talkington (artist name “Oni Girl”), transformed the well-known deer statue into a “spirit animal” that will make its home at a second, soon-to-be-announced location of Pack Rats Pawn Shop in northwest Ohio. “Phybr” and “Oni Girl” have been working on several custom art projects for the Derrows, owners of Pack Rats.

