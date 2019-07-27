The Defiance Area Buskerfest kicked off in downtown Defiance Friday evening and will continue tonight as well, from 6-10 p.m. Numerous area musicians were set up downtown Friday evening, entertaining the crowds. Food vendors were on site and the city’s Defiance outdoor refreshment area (DORA) was in effect.
