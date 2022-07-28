Downtown Defiance will come alive Friday evening with a variety of musical talent and, perhaps other entertainers and artists, as another Buskerfest unfolds.
The event — established about five years ago by Raul Sanchez who passed away in 2021 — will be open to musicians, artists and entertainers from 6-10 p.m. on downtown Clinton Street — between the Purple Heart Bridge and Triangle Park — and along Second Street, if need be.
The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) is coordinating the event in close cooperation with Sanchez’s daughter, Christiana Sanchez, according to the organization’s director, Kirstie Mack.
She noted that DDVB officials are in contact with Sanchez each year about continuing the event and setting a date.
“If she wants to continue ... we have conversations with her and we work with the same designer as Raul did for (promotional) fliers,” said Mack. “... We’re just keeping his memory alive through the event.”
Music is a big part of things. Groups of musicians can participate with electrical instruments or as individuals with only their acoustic guitars or other music makers if they so chose.
Those needing electrical hookups can contact the DDVB at 419-782-0739 to make provisions. State Bank is offering its north courtyard for this purpose as well, according to Mack.
Last year about 6-8 groups performed, she said, but “we’ve already heard there’s more than that (this year).”
But music won’t be the only form of entertainment offered during Buskerfest. Magicians, artists and other performers are welcome too.
Mack noted that the weather can be a factor, but believes people would still come if the atmospheric conditions aren’t so favorable. Last year’s event, she said, brought about 300 people downtown, for example, in drizzly conditions.
Friday’s National Weather Service forecast for Defiance — issued on Wednesday — showed sunny skies and a temperature of 81 degrees, with no threat for rain in the evening.
