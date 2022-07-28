buskerfest photo

In this photo musicians perform during a previous Buskerfest in downtown Defiance. Another Buskerfest is scheduled from 6-10 p.m. Friday, primarily on downtown Clinton Street.

 Photo by Margaret Proulx

Downtown Defiance will come alive Friday evening with a variety of musical talent and, perhaps other entertainers and artists, as another Buskerfest unfolds.

Tags

Load comments