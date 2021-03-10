Defiance city officials are following through with a pledge to push businesses to clear their sidewalks following snowfalls.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard addressed the matter during city council's meeting Tuesday.
Council also continued to discuss the proposed expansion of the Defiance outdoor refreshment area (DORA), with opposition surfacing from more than one quarter (see related story).
During council's Feb. 23 meeting, officials promised to take a closer look at the snow removal issue, particularly where businesses are concerned. Leonard had told council that businesses would be sent letters noting that — per city ordinance — they must remove snow from their sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall.
On Tuesday, Leonard said the letter has been prepared and will be sent out soon, perhaps "within the next couple days." The letter will be sent out again in the fall as well, he explained.
"... I think we'll take a bit more aggressive approach when we don't see these things complied with, and rightfully so," said Leonard. "... We're going to enforce the law. And I think that certainly the reminder that's being sent out now — and then in the fall another reminder — that that's pretty good notification ... ."
In another matter, council approved an ordinance allowing an agreement between the city and Brad Schlachter concerning construction of three storage units at 435 Agnes St.
Schlachter will be granted a 90% abatement of real property taxes on his investment for 10 years.
The application previously was approved by the Four County and Defiance school boards, according to the ordinance.
The development required council's approval because the proposed construction is within the city's community reinvestment area number 3.
Also Tuesday, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler encouraged administration officials to address pedestrian traffic on Quality Drive, between the dog park and nature trail near the city reservoir. Waxler observed that many trail users are parking at the dog park and crossing the street, presenting a safety concern.
Leonard said installing a pedestrian walkway could be a problem, and indicated that a rapid flash beacon might be the best solution.
"I think if we do this it's going to require a beacon signal," said Leonard.
Waxler encouraged something to be done "just to let people know there is people crossing the road there, especially in the summer."
Leonard said he would look into the matter with the city's engineer, Melinda Sprow.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch inquired about the availability of Werlor dumpsters at various parks during Clean Up Your Parks Day on April 10. Leonard noted that the dumpsters are open to the public on that day. Dumpsters will be located at Bronson, Diehl and Kingsbury parks, according to city officials.
• held two executive sessions on the purchase of property for public purposes.
