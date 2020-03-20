Government’s efforts to address concerns about the coronavirus are having a big impact on business, and producing uncertainty.
Gov. Mike DeWine recently ordered the closure of businesses such as restaurants, salons, barbershops and bars, while President Donald Trump has recommended that social gatherings not exceed 10 people. The impact has been felt in all sectors of the economy, from small businesses to automakers.
“Before any incentives are introduced (in Washington, D.C.) I think it’s going to have a fairly serious effect on certain industries, and the auto industry is one of them,” said Defiance County Community Improvement Director Jerry Hayes. “I expect with support from Washington they (auto industry) will fight back very strongly.”
One problem for automakers is that vehicle “dealership traffic is dramatically down,” according to Hayes.
What about smaller businesses that can’t operate as before under the governor’s order?
“Some of the retailers and the smaller (businesses) — they’re going to be struggling to come out of this because they don’t have a cushion,” said Hayes. “... It’s a mixed bag. No doubt the economy is going to be taking a hit on this thing.”
Restaurants can continue with carryout sales and delivery.
But Karl Kissner, owner of Kissner’s Restaurant in Defiance, has chosen not to offer carryout at the moment, although he may do so in two weeks or so.
Kissner is using this week and next to complete maintenance he had planned in May and August. Instead of closing for a week at the end of May and the end of August, he has closed completely until he’s finished, at which point carryout may be resumed.
“... I immediately turned this shutdown into my two or three maintenance weeks,” he explained, adding that “if this is still going on” when his upgrade is complete, “I will look at the carryout and delivery aspect.”
Kissner’s upgrades include refinishing the restaurant’s dining floor, cleaning and painting the restrooms, and installing a new kitchen floor.
Restaurants that are carrying on with carryout and delivery are using skeleton staffs. Kissner indicated that he would have to use the same approach, and praised his staff’s graciousness for dealing with the situation.
One downtown Defiance restaurant which is providing carryout and delivery is Bud’s Restaurant. The governor’s order to close restaurants took effect at 9 p.m. Sunday, so Monday was the first day with the limited approach.
“The first three days have been promising,” Bud’s owner Matt Mayer said Thursday afternoon. “Monday, we did better than I expected we were going to do. Tuesday and Wednesday were real good, except for the breakfast has been slow. Lunch has been real good.”
He has appreciated the “outpouring from the business community with carryout orders,” adding that “as far as the impact on the restaurant itself, it’s mainly the part-time employees I pretty much had to cut until I find out how long it’s going to last. ... We’re not doing too bad.”
He said “it’s way early” to tell if he could go on the way things are for a protracted period.
As suggested by Hayes, the coronavirus impact has slowed vehicle sales.
Wes Moats of Mark Moats Ford in Defiance, said his service department has been “extremely busy,” but “sales have slowed way down.” He believes this is because of the stock market’s recent poor performance, which has been attributed to the coronavirus.
Moats said he is “worried, but I’m not stressed.” However, he is concerned about what might happen to his employees if things continue for too long.
“I don’t want to lay anybody off,” said Moats. “That’s what worries me more than anything else. I have employees with 30- or 40-plus years that have been very good to me.”
