This small business on Buckskin Road in Defiance County’s Delaware Township was severely damaged by fire Monday afternoon. Delaware Township firefighters were called to M & D Auto Detailing, 18855 Buckskin Road, just west of Glenburg Road, at 2:57 p.m. They received assistance from Noble Township and Sherwood firefighters. No one was injured in the fire, but two cars inside the business were destroyed along with other equipment. The state fire marshal’s office was contacted Monday to help assist with the fire investigation.
