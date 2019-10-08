• Defiance County

Business After Hours:

The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce will have a business after hours from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Defiance Moose Family Center Lodge 2094, 841 N. Clinton St. The event is sponsored by Shultz, Huber & Associations and McDonald Design & Build. 

For more information, contact the chamber at 419-782-7946.

Load comments