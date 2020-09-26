Interested more in sports and the related medicine in his younger years, Doug Bush had no initial impulse to become a health care administrator, but gaining the notice and support of those around him, he eventually did just that.
Since January 2018, Bush has been president of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. A northwest Ohio native, it’s a role — and community — that seems to fit him just fine.
“None of this is possible without being in the right place and the right time and having the right experiences,” said Bush, 49, a 1989 graduate of Maumee High School. “When I started my career as an athletic trainer I never dreamed of the day I would be a hospital administrator. It just wasn’t anything I was really aware of or understood the way I would today.”
And it would take him awhile to get there from his high school days in Maumee.
Sports-minded and an athletic participant at Maumee, his career path unfolded slowly after high school before picking up speed later. Along the way he was presented with several career opportunities within his workplaces, all of which he accepted.
Following high school graduation, he attended Bowling Green State University (BGSU), earning a degree in 1997 in sports medicine/athletic training. A job at St. Luke’s Hospital — in his hometown of Maumee — was his first professional opportunity with his college degree.
“It was great,” he said. “I was close to home. It felt very familiar to me.”
And it also allowed him to provide contracted services through St. Luke’s to area high schools, including his alma mater. While at BGSU he also enjoyed high school coaching opportunities in baseball and then basketball.
But informed that St. Luke’s would be phasing out contracted services with the high schools, Bush needed to weigh his career options. That led to a job with Young Medical — a Toledo company which sold medical braces — where he could continue to use his expertise, but it also opened his first management opportunity when he was asked to oversee a department.
From there, he transitioned to a Toledo area company called Pharmacy Counter, where he took leadership roles. An example of the favorable timing Bush referenced above came in 2010 when ProMedica acquired Pharmacy Counter.
Initially, he helped with the integration of the two companies, but it wasn’t long before someone again noticed his abilities and asked if he would be interested in becoming a candidate for ProMedica’s administrative director for rehab services. He was, and he became the director of the department with some 450 employees in late 2010.
“It was pretty significant in terms of scope,” recalled Bush.
Thus began a more concerted effort for him in the administration of medical services.
During a subsequent 15-month period, he attended the University of Toledo’s accelerated master’s program in business administration on Friday nights and Saturdays, finishing successfully in December 2011 at age 40.
“I came out of that with a whole new view on the world and business,” explained Bush. “I learned a lot of things I didn’t know I didn’t know.”
It provided him the additional tools he needed for the job he now has today. And, shortly after earning his MBA, he again came to the notice of higher ups, who asked if he’d be interested in taking a role in ProMedica’s strategic planning.
He took the opportunity and spent about six years there which was “a precursor to my time in Defiance.” That opportunity arrived in late 2017 when he was asked to become president of ProMedica’s Defiance hospital location beginning in January 2018.
For the first seven or eight months, he commuted while his youngest son, Dylan, finished his senior year at Sylvania Northview High School. (Dylan is now a junior at BGSU, while his other son, Coty, works for Google in Denver, Colo.) But he said he had already committed to moving with his wife, Jeanette — a medical technologist at Toledo’s Flower Hospital — to Defiance, which they did later in 2018.
“We were committed early to find ways to get engaged in the community,” said Bush. “We thought then, and still believe wholly, the right way to fulfill this role is living here and being part of the community.”
He offers effusive praise for Defiance, including how the people have been “overwhelmingly welcoming” to him and his family. Doug and Jeannette have purchased a home here that “we just absolutely love, so I don’t have an interest in advancing from this role into something different anytime in the near future.”
But he’s built an impressive resume, one that now includes practical planning for a pandemic.
As things turned out, the challenges that Defiance’s two hospitals needed to prepare for when the coronavirus situation began unfolding in March didn’t materialize, with Bush describing COVID-19 related activity at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital as “relatively low.” However, no one knew how things would turn out initially.
“We had some initial projections that were cause for some pretty significant concern,” he said. “I would say we spent six weeks or more in that planning process. It absolutely had 100% of our attention. It was a heightened time for us. ... Thankfully, the projections in the beginning were high and what played out was on a lower scale.”
Among the concerns were the health of employees and maintaining proper staffing levels, but Bush noted that “thankfully we have a workforce that is really committed to caring for this community.”
Not that health care administration isn’t challenging and comprehensive without a pandemic. Technological advances and health care strategies are ever-changing.
For example, “virtual tools” in health care may become “more than natural than we expected,” and there as an increasing interest in detailed data among business and industry generally, according to Bush.
“Everyone’s using data in many industries to deliver more focused products and services,” he said.
Specific to health care, this information can be collected and used to predict when a particular person may have concerns, Bush noted.
While ProMedica’s Defiance hospital doesn’t offer every medical service there is, and severe trauma still must be treated in facilities in Toledo or Fort Wayne, the local facility has a quite a bit to offer, according to Bush.
“We actually can do quite a bit,” he said. “We have a very broad set of services and we have some pretty good depth in our services as well. ... We have a really good mix of specialists that are part of the ProMedica system that we rotate into town.”
Some of Bush’s typical daily chores — like many administrative positions — include reading and answering emails, attending meetings, studying industry trends (and, perhaps, employing new techniques) and ensuring the facility is running smoothly.
“I like to be very aware of what’s going on around the shop every day,” he said. “In fact, I have a hole on my calendar every day for getting out and talking to folks working in the hospital and community. I try to get out daily and get a feel of what’s taking place every day.”
For the latter task, he has a leadership team, including a “very tenured nurse” who serves as vice president of operations. She assumes some of the administrative burdens, according to Bush.
But as far a “typical day,” Bush indicated that his first consideration is not his professional calendar, but his wife.
“I make sure I start my day with a cup of coffee every day with my wife,” he said. “It’s a fantastic way to get my day rolling.”
Thereafter, when he gets to his office at the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital campus on Ralston Avenue, he has “overall responsibility for all hospital operations and obviously to reach out into the community and be connected to the community as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.