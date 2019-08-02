A charter bus caught fire late Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24 near the U.S. 127 interchange in Paulding County. A photo of the smoldering bus was captured by motorist David Fisher. The bus was severely damaged. The Ohio Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post responded to the scene along with the Paulding Fire Department and Crane Township-Cecil Fire Department, according to Fisher. Further details were unavailable Thursday night.

