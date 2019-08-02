A charter bus caught fire late Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24 near the U.S. 127 interchange in Paulding County. A photo of the smoldering bus was captured by motorist David Fisher. The bus was severely damaged. The Ohio Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post responded to the scene along with the Paulding Fire Department and Crane Township-Cecil Fire Department, according to Fisher. Further details were unavailable Thursday night.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.