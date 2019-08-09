NAPOLEON — Following more than six hours of deliberation that continued late into the evening Thursday, a jury found former Napoleon teacher and coach Randy Burke guilty of some, but not all, of the charges against him.
Burke, 56, Hamler, was found guilty in Henry County Common Pleas Court of one count of sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors.
The jury found Burke not guilty of the remaining six counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of sexual imposition he faced.
Burke, who was accused of sexual contact with five girls ranging in age from 14-18, was placed on administrative leave Sept. 21, 2018. The school board accepted his resignation in April. He had been with the district for more than three decades.
Prior to closing arguments Thursday, Burke testified on his own behalf.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.