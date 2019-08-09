NAPOLEON — Following more than six hours of deliberation that continued late into the evening Thursday, a jury found former Napoleon teacher and coach Randy Burke guilty of some, but not all, of the charges against him.

Burke, 56, Hamler, was found guilty in Henry County Common Pleas Court of one count of sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors.

The jury found Burke not guilty of the remaining six counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of sexual imposition he faced. 

Burke, who was accused of sexual contact with five girls ranging in age from 14-18, was placed on administrative leave Sept. 21, 2018. The school board accepted his resignation in April. He had been with the district for more than three decades.

Prior to closing arguments Thursday, Burke testified on his own behalf. 

Sentencing is set for Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

