Buoys near the piers of Defiance’s new Clinton Street bridge have been installed warning of dangers associated with construction.
The bridge was closed by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in late February for replacement.
Since then, Great Lakes Construction Co. of Medina County has dismantled the old bridge and began building the new structure. In recent weeks, concrete columns and icebreakers for two of the bridge’s four piers have been constructed.
Concrete abutments on both sides of the river also have been built.
Late this week, floating platforms with signs directing channelize boat traffic through the project area were installed in the Maumee River in and around the work site. Approximately 500 feet on either side of the work area signs have been installed atop an orange platform — secured with chains and anchors — stating “slow — construction ahead.”
According to ODOT project engineer Bashar Kanouh, the intention was to install the signs earlier, but he said it took some time to find an ODOT-qualified contractor to do the work.
As for the project, half of the new bridge’s piers — on the north side of the project area — are virtually complete, according to Kanouh, while two more are under construction on the south side. Concrete was poured for one of them Friday, he explained, while both should be finished within a couple weeks.
Originally, the new bridge was scheduled to open around Thanksgiving. High water levels pushed that back a few weeks, but some time has been made up in recent months, according to Kanouh.
He said the hope is to open the bridge in early December.
“We really haven’t had any issues with the water level, just in the beginning,” Kanouh said. “We haven’t lost any days lately.”
Recently, construction crews have worked on Sunday and on July 4 in an attempt “to recover what we lost the first month and a half,” he added. “We’re actually recovering a lot of lost time. We’re not there yet, but it’s coming along.”
