The first-ever Bulldog Bonfire Blitz will be held Thursday at Defiance High School at 7 p.m. to kick off festivities for this year’s Homecoming.
A parade will be held at 7 p.m., starting behind the high school gym and head toward the baseball/softball parking lot to the roundabout, head north on Palmer Drive, and turn into the football stadium parking lot.
The parade will include a fire and police escort, the Homecoming Court, the Defiance Band of Class, the Defiance High School cheerleaders and a banner contest presented by each class and the Defiance High School mascot.
Parents of student athletes and band members are encouraged to wear their son/daughter’s uniform or team gear, and are asked to line the parade route.
Following the parade, a pep rally will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Defiance High School football field, where attendees will be introduced to the Homecoming Court.
The pep rally will include senior speeches, class competitions and the playing of the Defiance High School Alma Mater.
A Bonfire Blitz will be held immediately following the pep rally.
Parking will be available at the football stadium parking lot. Students are asked to meet behind the high school.
For more information, call 419-784-2777.
