NAPOLEON — A new speculation building is in the works here, and Napoleon City Council agreed Monday to move forward with the process to help make it happen.
During its first meeting of the month, council unanimously approved a related motion to proceed with upcoming legislation on Keller Logistics Group’s plan to construct such an industrial building along U.S. 24.
This was just one part of a substantial non-legislative agenda, which included discussion about committing to the Henry County Ag Association’s plan to construct a new events arena at the Henry County Fairgrounds (see below). And council also gave a first reading to an ordinance allowing electric municipal utility assets to be sold to AMP Transmission, LLC (see related story).
Based in Defiance, Keller logistics is putting together plans to construct an industrial speculation building in Napoleon’s industrial park just south of U.S. 24. The city-owned site — comprising just over 10 acres — is next to JAC Products, 620 Independence Drive.
The plan is to sell the land to Keller Logistics for $30,300, Mazur told The Crescent-News during an interview Monday.
Mazur explained that Keller Logistics is also looking at state and local economic development incentives. For example, a community reinvestment area proposal that would reduce property taxes for a period of years is being considered.
He said a local incentive includes waiving the city’s electricity hookup cost to the building, which would be in the 100,000 to 150,000 square-foot range. Construction would need to be completed by April 1, 2023, according to Mazur.
“It’s not a done deal,” he said during Monday’s interview. “This is the first step.”
A speculation building provides a shell for an industry to finish to its needs.
Mazur told council there is a need for such buildings, and “there has been for awhile. There’s just no inventory.”
Legislation approving the property transaction is likely to be presented to council at its Aug. 16 meeting. Mazur anticipates three full readings before passage is accomplished in September.
No council members expressed opposition to the proposal Monday.
Keller Logistics had owned a building near Campbell Soup Co. where it ran a packaging business. While still maintaining the business out of the building, Keller has sold the structure to another firm.
It plans to move the packaging business to a new 195,000 square-foot facility proposed on Defiance’s Commerce Drive.
Moving to another matter, council discussed a proposal to provide in-kind help for the Henry County Ag Improvement Association’s plan to construct.
The proposal would reduce the fair board’s electric costs over a four-year period, starting with 100% the first year, following by 75% in year two, 50% in year three and 25% in year four, according to Mazur. The city also is considering waiving a $14,000 connection fee for the arena’s electricity infrastructure.
According to Mazur, these cost breaks would amount to approximately $85,250. He said the electric cost was based on the fairgrounds’ previous usage.
The ag group is hoping to raise $2 million or more for the 43,750 square-foot facility that would be built on the north end of the fairgrounds and replace aging livestock barns. The facility could serve as a place for year-round events, according to the ag association.
Also Monday, council approved a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation allowing for the purchase of 12.9 acres near Interchange and Commerce drives from the Richard Luzny estate for $95,000.
Mazur recommended that the purchase be covered by the city’s electric utility development fund. He told The Crescent-News the land could be used to expand the solar field — which measures about 20 acres — or a separate project.
The property had been part of the Hogrefe junkyard, Mazur said, and had been considered a nuisance before Luzny bought the land and began cleaning it up. Some junk remains on the property, he informed council Monday, and would need to be removed at a cost of $25,000-$30,000.
Testing revealed no serious environmental issues, he added.
