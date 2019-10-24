CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council met Tuesday, discussing building permits and taking action on an emergency resolution.
Mayor Mathew Miller stated that the village solicitor advised the village to continue to table the building permit requested for homes on North Fourth and West Rice streets until any dialogue is completed.
An area resident questioned why the building permit is being tabled again and was told it is the recommendation of the village solicitor until any dialogue between the lawyers is completed. Council noted that the insurance company took four months to complete its part. The village has only had the building permit for two weeks and the house has been in its current state for months. Council is expected to address the building permit when it is recommended by the solicitor. The building permit was tabled.
Council then suspended the rules requiring three readings to pass a resolution and approved an emergency resolution amending the appropriation by increasing the general fund (fire supplies) by $4,578.55; and increase the 4903 Neighborhood Revitalization Grant (building and structures-park) by $1,200; street, highway and curbs by $1,200 and other capital outlay-sidewalks by $4,718.95.
Village administrator Kathy Prowant presented a letter from a resident on West Rice Street who had a water leak and requested a reduction on the sewer portion of his bill. Prowant recommended a $225 reduction on the sewer since the water ran out on the ground.
Council members were reminded that the Lions Club has set the trick-or-treat for Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m., with the costume judging at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
In other business, council:
• approved then and now purchase orders over $3,000.
• approved water and sewer rate ordinances.
• approved a permit by a business owner to replace a roof on his West Rice Street building.
• okayed a transfer of $7,118.95 from the general fund to the Neighborhood Revitalization Grant Fund to cover the change orders and overruns on the project.
• approved a motion in increasing the estimated resources for the Neighborhood Revitaliza-tion Grant Fund by $7,118.95 and the general fund by $4,578.55 to reflect the receipt of a Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Grant.
• learned hydrant flushing is wrapping up and maintenance is complete.
• was told that winterizing of the bathrooms at the park will begin, as well as the replacement of the pump at the Ash Street lift station and installation of a new meter pit at the new house on Ohio 613.
• discussed a request by utility employees about having something in the policy and procedure manual about a cost of living increase. The mayor was opposed.
• accepted the second reading on an ordinance to implement the policy manual written by Clemans, Nelson & Associates.
