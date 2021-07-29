A building demolition project in the 100 block of Defiance’s Clinton Street has gone better than expected, according to city officials.
The project on the west side of Clinton began last week, but reached a more anticipated phase Monday when the contractor — All Excavating and Demolition, McComb — separated and removed one structure adjoined to the north side of the Spanky’s Bar building. However, officials were pleased with how the north wall of Spanky’s came through.
“We’re ecstatic,” Mayor Mike McCann said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re really, really happy. In our opinion the project is going to end up better than we expected and more solid than we expected.”
Southbound motorists on Clinton Street will notice the north wall of Spanky’s, as it is now unfinished and slightly scarred. However, that will change when a new supporting brick wall — part of the contract with All Excavating — is built in the coming weeks.
An ownership change also is underway at Spanky’s with owner Steve Pickens selling the business (see related story). However, McCann said the buyer plans to continue with a bar/restaurant business, and this is something he welcomes as part of a bigger project.
The city has burgeoning plans to use the 100 block for additional riverfront development. In fact, officials already have a new name for the area (Gateway Park) as well as a conceptual video provided by Defiance architect Jerry Overmier of future improvements.
“My vision as part of the park is to have a place to get food and drink for people of all ages,” said McCann.
He told The Crescent-News Wednesday that his administration’s 2022 budget proposal to city council will include engineering for the park. He roughly estimated this cost at $300,000-$400,000.
Ultimately, council would have to decide whether this is funded in 2022.
Despite the high price tag, park improvements would include no large new structures because the area is considered flood plain. They might include an amphitheater, pavilion, fountain, public restroom and clock tower replica (resembling the former Diehl, Inc. tower).
At the earliest, park improvements would not take place until 2023.
In the meantime, Santa’s House is expected to continue appearing at First and Clinton streets each December. But if the park project goes forward, four large Colorado Blue Spruce trees there that serve as a backdrop for Santa’s House would have to be removed, according to the mayor.
The city’s purchase of buildings and property in the 100 block of Clinton Street was made possible through Federal Emergency Management and Ohio Emergency Management grant funds as the goal was to remove buildings from the flood plain. City funds covered 12.5% of the cost.
All Excavating and Demolition’s contract cost to take the buildings down and build the Spanky’s wall is $139,130.
The company continues to remove the remains of basements and must fill those spaces in with dirt before completing the project.
