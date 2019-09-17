A new committee to help determine the fate of Defiance’s 1918 school building met for the first time this month, while the city may be several months away from officially acquiring the property.
The committee was formed earlier this year after Defiance City Council authorized Mayor Mike McCann’s administration to undertake negotiations with the Defiance City Board of Education for the building’s acquisition.
McCann said the transfer may take another three months to bring about. Many of the tasks yet to be completed are associated with a normal property transaction, he indicated.
One task recently completed was a property survey, according to McCann.
“So now we have that and we can share that with the school board and get their blessing, and ultimately share it with city council so that they can agree that those are acceptable boundaries,” he said.
The property to be transferred encompass Triangle Park, the 1918 building, the hallway that connects with the former Claude Henkle Middle School, the gymnasium and football field, according to McCann.
The former middle school is occupied by Defiance Preschool, as well as the Defiance City Schools administrative offices, while Defiance Community Auditorium will remain in the school district’s possession as well.
During the aforementioned committee’s first meeting, members discussed various possibilities for the 1918 building, including senior housing, condominiums or a boutique hotel, according to McCann. But nothing has been determined.
The committee — composed of representatives of the school board, city council, the administration, the Defiance Area Foundation (which has pledged funding) and the Save Our School Committee and others — has not scheduled another meeting, he noted, but will meet as needed.
The committee serves only in an advisory role in the city’s plan to acquire the building and help find an end user. The city’s goal is to turn the building and property over to a developer for some new purpose.
The city’s hope is to serve only as a conduit for transferring the building to a developer for a new purpose, and avoid demolition of the 1918 structure.
The building recently received approval for placement on the National Register of Historic Places (see related story). McCann applauded the news.
”This is a very, very good thing,” he said. “I believe it will help on the tax (credit) side, on the grant side. I don’t see a downside to this designation. We really appreciate the efforts, and it shows that private citizens can get things done in this community.”
