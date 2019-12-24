The demolition of the former Nancy’s Restaurant in the 1900 block of Defiance’s Jefferson Avenue was underway Monday morning. There are no immediate plans for the lot, according to a city government source. The building was once home to an L&K Restaurant, and is owned by John Roberts Management Corporation, Bluffton.
