ARCHBOLD — Jim Drewes, executive vice president for workforce development at Northwest State Community College, always says, “Collaboration is an easy thing to say, but difficult to do.”
In the case of Paulding County, that doesn’t apply as Paulding High School, OhioMeansJobs-Defiance and Paulding County, Paulding County Economic Development and Northwest State Community College have come together to offer a group of learners a welding course starting today.
The offering will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-6 p.m. utilizing the welding facilities at the high school. The instructor for the course is Paulding High School FFA teacher Staci Miller. The class will run for 16 weeks and enable learners to gain valuable experience in topics like welding specifications, symbols, blueprints, equipment and operations, and basic welding processes. Northwest State Community College also is supporting the initiative with textbooks, college curriculum, smocks and welding helmets.
When asked about the goal for this course, Paulding High School principal Chris Etzler said, “Our goal here at Paulding High School is to equip our students, whether they are going to college after graduation or not, to become successful citizens in our community.”
Etzler hopes that this collaboration will continue to lead to great community partnerships down the road. “Through this project we have collaborated with many entities, including NSCC, OhioMeansJobs, and the Paulding County Economic Development Office, and the hope is to partner with local businesses who are looking for qualified employees. We believe that this is the start of an even better connection with our community.”
Tiffany Dargenson, workforce administrator for OhioMeansJobs-Defiance and Paulding County, feels right at home with both helping youth and the community.
“OhioMeansJobs’ wheelhouse is being the hub of workforce development services, and providing resources to employers and individuals to fulfill the local workforce gap,” said Dargenson. She also noted the approach her office takes in ensuring prosperity in Paulding County. “Our career coaches help aid in the transition of high school students for their next step in life, whether that includes going directly into the workforce, vocational or post-secondary education, military, or whatever career pathway they choose. Our services to employers, individuals, and youth are a bridge to ensure individual and economic prosperity and help assist in that workforce gap.”
Understanding and meeting the needs of Paulding County continues to be the focus for Tim Copsey, the executive director for the Paulding County Economic Development Office. “The Paulding County Economic Development office is doing its part to communicate with local businesses to understand the skilled labor needs of our county. One of the skills immediately identified as a shortage was professional welding. Efforts with Northwest State Community College, OhioMeansJobs, Paulding High School and the Economic Development office have provided a new welding class for students in our county.”
Copsey is hopeful that this offering will lead to more communication with local businesses on their needs. “With success, we hope this will encourage businesses to identify even more skills that can also be taught within the county,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.