When the late Thomas E. Keller chose to establish his business in Defiance, he did so with the intention of making a positive impact by providing good employment and stewardship for the community.
More than 40 years later, delivering for the employees, customers, and community is the core focus of Keller Logistics Group and affiliates. When the idea of a charity truck was shared in a best practice peer group meeting, Keller Trucking president, Jonathan Wolfrum thought it would be a great way to enforce that core focus.
“The idea of a charity truck is: for every mile the truck drives, we donate three cents to a specific cause.” he said. “We thought it was a really good idea.”
Marketing and graphic design specialist, Hayden Doehrmann surveyed all Keller employees asking what organization/cause they wanted to see represented on a charity truck. The responses came back overwhelmingly in support of autism awareness. “They were so passionate and heartwarming, we knew that is what the truck had to represent and support,” said Doehrmann. And the autism understanding and acceptance truck was born.
When it came to selecting a driver for the charity truck, it was clear autism had touched many of Keller’s professional drivers’ lives. As a father of two children with the disorder, John Tibbs’ firsthand experience made him an ideal candidate. Driving the truck has given him the opportunity to share his family’s story and field questions about the subject.
The autism truck as it is affectionately referred to by Keller employees, made it’s way onto the road in September 2020 and has since logged more than 60,000 miles.
The overwhelming positive feedback about the truck’s existence prompted the decision to make the truck’s purpose to promote awareness and acceptance. Rather than raising funds for a specific organization, the money raised will go toward supporting local projects.
Word about the truck’s purpose started to spread. “Jessie Wolfrum (no relation), a local resident heard we were supporting the cause and reached out to me,” Jonathan Wolfrum said. “She told me how difficult it is to take her son to enjoy the parks, specifically the splash pad, without fences around them, as her son often wanders.”
“The need for inclusive parks is huge! It’s not only for my son to have similar opportunities to explore and play, but also for others that may not know safety awareness or tend to elope as well,” stated Jessie Wolfrum. Elopement refers to the wandering or running from caregivers common among children with autism, often causing traumatic situations for both the child and the caregiver.
Jon Wolfrum went to Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group, with Jessie’s story. Keller spoke with Defiance Mayor Mike McCann and things progressed from there.
“So, the first project we’re taking on is to have a fence built at the splash pad, funded partially from the three cents per mile generated by the autism understanding and awareness truck,” he continued.
“The cost of that (building the fence) is probably going to be a little bit more than what will be contributed by the the truck alone, so we’re going to lead the fundraising efforts and get some other companies involved to join us in pledging cents per mile to finalize that project.”
The city has plans in the works to have the fence constructed around the splash pad this summer.
