The public is invited to participate in Building an Effective Non-profit Board on March 6 in Defiance College’s Hubbard banquet room. Registration and continental breakfast is from 8:30-9 a.m. The seminar is slated for 9-11:30 a.m., followed by a question-and-answer period.
Competition is fierce for recruiting great board members and increasing funds raised for non-profit organizations. Yet record amounts of funds are being raised throughout the nation for worthy organizations.
On March 6, Dr. Marcia Sloan Latta will explore best practices for board members and directors that have led to great success for many non-profits she has worked with as an employee, board member, consultant or adviser.
Sloan Latta is vice president for university advancement at the University of Findlay where she provides leadership for fundraising.
Those interested in attending are asked to register by Monday at the Defiance Area Foundation, 613 W. Third St. Contact Chris Yoder at 419-782-3130 or by email at chris@defianceareafoundation.org. The cost is $10 per person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.