Local collectors Leon Jones and Ethan Plummer are the presenters for this Tuesday’s Town & Gown program highlighting the history of Defiance’s Turnbull Wagon and Truck companies.
The Town & Gown program is sponsored by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and will be held at 7 p.m. in the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, with an easy access entrance on Third Street. Masks are required for all in attendance. Seating is limited. The event is free and open to the public.
In 1876, David Turnbull, son of an east coast carriage builder and entrepreneur, established a world class wagon manufacturing business on the east side of Defiance on the banks of the Maumee River. He employed several hundred men in a state-of-the-art building complex. Its product was shipped by rail throughout the country. Various types of wood needed in the construction of the wagons were delivered in the form of logs, with some of the logs floated down the river.
About 1916, the Turnbull Motor Truck Company was formed as an offshoot of the wagon works. Eventually the wagon-manufacturing portion of the company would be sold to another company. Motor trucks were manufactured under the names Defiance Truck and Century Motors until the late 1920s when the company folded. Today there are numerous restored trucks and wagons in the hands of local collectors.
The Tuttle Museum, located at 514 W. Third St., will be open immediately following the program for attendees to view the Turnbull Wagon Company exhibit. Masks are required in the museum. The exhibit sponsor is Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc., affiliate of Keller Logistics Group.
