The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, an enduring symbol of Budweiser's heritage, tradition, and commitment to quality since 1933, are scheduled to make two appearances in northwest Ohio in late-September, according to City Beverage, a Defiance deer distributor.
The eight-horse hitch team and famous red wagon will appear at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Napoleon from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 21.
On Sept. 24, they will visit downtown Defiance from 1-3 p.m. prior to the annual rib fest on Clinton Street.
The hitch team’s upcoming visit to the area is one of dozens of appearances it will make in 2022.
Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands — or six feet — at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is especially important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year, according to a press release issued on the horses' planned visit here.
A single Budweiser Clydesdale will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of whole grains, 50-60 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day, the press release noted.
Each Budweiser Clydesdale hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
The Budweiser Clydesdales can be viewed at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis, Mo.; Merrimack, N.H.; and Ft. Collins, Colo. They also may be viewed at Grant's Farm in St. Louis and at Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre Clydesdale breeding farm located near Boonville, Mo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.