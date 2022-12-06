NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council’s 2023 budget ordinance was among 17 legislative items handled during a busy agenda Monday night.
But that was just one of 17 legislative items council handled at council’s regular session. Two of those concern new employee positions for 2023 (see related story this page).
The city’s budget ordinance passed after a second reading Tuesday, setting the stage for final passage at council’s next meeting on Dec. 19.
Council is being asked to approve a 2023 spending plan that totals $61,881,634 — 4.6% more than then $59,177,995 set aside for 2033.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the second reading of a resolution “strongly supporting” the Napoleon Area City Schools’ (NACS) legal action against the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC). The CCHC matter arises after the organization did not meet terms of a contract with NACS for renovation of Napoleon’s former school building. The ordinance, like others that receive second readings Monday, will return for a third and final on Dec. 19.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance dividing the city’s income tax receipts in 2023, allocating 65% for the general fund and 35% for capital improvements.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance eliminating certain residential building permit fees.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance allowing department heads to take bids on certain projects.
• passed the second reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $50,000 for the year 2023 concerning reoccurring costs in the city.
• approved the second reading of annual resolution accepting amounts and rates as determined by the county budget commission for existing tax levies.
• passed the second reading of a resolution authorizing the finance director to file the city’s special assessment with the county auditor.
• approved the second reading of a resolution allowing a contribution of $45,000 to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County. Durham complimented CIC Executive Director Jennifer Arps and her agency for the “contribution they make,” saying it is “well worth it.”
• passed the second reading of an ordinance allowing the finance director to make transfers among various city funds.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance allowing the transfer of funds where employee wages may come from different city accounts.
• passed the second reading of an annual ordinance setting up a new position classification pay plan for non-bargaining unit employees reflecting 3.5% increases.
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance renewing a three-year agreement for the “Efficiency Smart” program that relies on various methods to reduce energy usage, thereby promoting savings. The city has participated in the program in recent years, and the current contract is set to expire on Dec. 31.
• passed the first reading of an ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to acquire 0.733 acre of property on U.S. 24 where a former railroad overpass will be removed. A path is expected to be built along the planned traffic roundabout at Ohio 108 (Scott Street) and the U.S. 24 ramp to allow for the change in walking patterns that will be occasioned by the overpass removal.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance appointing Maassel and Council Member Molly Knepley to represent the city on the Henry County CIC board.
• passed two motions accepting a $200 donation from the Lions Club and $2,000 from CFK Charity, both for the city police department.
• approved a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation allowing purchase of “central square software” for the police department.
• passed a motion approving write-offs for uncollectable accounts that include such things as unpaid utility and EMS bills. These accounts do not go away, according to Garringer, and they could still be paid, but he said “this just wipes it off, so that we don’t hold it as a past due amount ... .”
• approved a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation restructuring the council clerk’s position to focus more on council records retention.
• met in executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee.
• heard Lulfs note that scholarships are available through American Municipal Power for two graduating high school seniors. The deadline for online only applications is Tuesday. Applications can be made at AMPpartners.org.
