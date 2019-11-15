NAPOLEON — Budget talks with county department heads continued during Thursday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The meeting began with a trio of executive sessions, including two to discuss compensation of personnel, and another to discuss matters required to be kept confidential.
Following that, the board met with transportation director Mike Saneholtz to discuss that department’s 2020 budget.
The commissioners also approved a one-time reduction of the inside millage by 0.4 mills in tax year 2019 (payable in 2020), reflecting money remaining in the Country View Haven fund. Taxpayers passed a levy to fund Country View Haven, which has since been closed and demolished.
The commissioners will meet again Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. with networking at the Henry County Senior Center, 203 Rohrs St., Napoleon.
