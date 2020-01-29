HOLGATE — Unanimous approval of the 2020 budget highlighted the short meeting of the Holgate Village Council at Tuesday’s meeting.
The budget totals $3.4 million, with a general fund total of $619,467. Funds set aside for capital improvements total $705,903. The water fund is $527,489; the sewer fund, $1.06 million; and storm sewer, $186,546.
A brief executive session was held with Theresa Betts to discuss litigation. When back in open session, council voted to allow a 30-day extension of the deadline to pay for improvements to the Betts sidewalk. The deadline is now Feb. 28.
Councilman Brenda Kimmich asked where items such as paint could be discarded. Administrator Rob Nagel said as long as the paint is dried up it can be put in the village dumpster. His advice is to mix the paint with cat litter, leaving the lid off for the drying process.
“We just don’t want paint dripping out of the truck all the way to Bowling Green,” Nagel added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.