NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday, discussing 2020 budgets with veterans services officer Brent Bischoff, Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers and Coroner Melinda Fritz.
The commissioners approved resolutions for the budget adjustments and a then and now certificate, as well as okayed a new board of developmental disabilities board member.
A special session is slated for 11:15 a.m. Monday, where the commissioners will teleconference with Jim Scora to discuss the solid waste plan.
The next regular meeting gets underway at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Napoleon Municipal Court Judge Amy Rosebrook to discuss the 2020 budget charged to the commissioners’ office.
