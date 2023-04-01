COLUMBUS — When new Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County took his seat here in January, he knew one of the big topics in his first term would be budget discussions.
And indeed the 99-member House is busily engaged in fashioning its version of the state’s next two-year (biennial) budget which will run from July 1-June 30, 2025. Later, the House bill will be reconciled with a Senate version before it’s sent to the governor for his signature.
“Just digging it into it you can spend countless hours,” said Klopfenstein about the pending budget. “In the end it will be a 4,000 page bill.”
Not part of that bigger bill is the state’s $12.6 billion biennial transportation bill which passed the House Wednesday as House Bill 23, 93-2. The Senate joined the House in passing the measure Wednesday with only one no vote, and it heads to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.
A key provision of the bill concerns “force account” limits. Specifically, these determine the size of projects that local governments can complete with their own crews (rather than bid them out).
This amount was raised in the bill approved this week.
“It’s something that has been an issue for 18 and 20 years and has never been addressed, and our county engineers deserve that,” Klopfenstein told The Crescent-News on Monday, two days before the vote.
After passage, his office issued a press release in which he stated: “Over the past decade, the costs of construction, labor, material and equipment have greatly increased, but force account limits stay the same. Combine this issue with rising inflation costs, and the amount of work counties can perform to upkeep their infrastructure drastically decreases. It was vital for the limits on force accounts to be raised in this budget.”
Klopfenstein joined the area’s other House legislator — Jim Hoops of Napoleon, who sits on the 33-member Finance Committee — in supporting HB 23. First District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon also voted yes.
While Klopfenstein is learning about the enormity of the budget and its various topics, the knowledge he’s gained for years prior as a Paulding County farmer gives him a level of expertise that has helped earn him a committee seat.
Although a freshman legislator, Klopfenstein is vice chair of the House’s 13-member Agriculture Committee, and as a farmer he was pleased to have been chosen.
“I’m so excited about what can get done in the agricultural sector,” he said.
The committee has no pending bills at the moment, according to the Ohio General Assembly’s website. But one issue that the House at large is considering concerns foreign ownership of agricultural land, particularly where North Korea and China — two U.S. rivals — are concerned.
“We’re trying to work through some legislation that would outlaw foreign ownership of farmground,” said Klopfenstein. “It’s a pretty complex issue.”
