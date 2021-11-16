PAULDING — With no legislation items the finance director’s report, focused on end of year reconciliation of financial records and budget information, topped the agenda at Monday evening’s village council’ meeting Monday evening.
In making her report, finance director, Cheryl Halter said she had found a “glitch” in the reconciliation of the two systems between financial reporting and the utility billing software. Because of the nature of the problem, the village has had to stop accepting credit card payments for new utility accounts until further notice. The interruption should not cause problems for existing accounts, reported Halter.
Halter has also given priority to statement reconciliations on accounts with the Premier Bank, and with budget and assessments and other financials that have deadlines. At the same time, budget work continues. Halter said that she still has to receive information from the water department before the budget can be completed.
The Paulding County Auditor’s office has also informed Halter of its need of assessments for Cherry Street and North Drive. By today, Halter expects the assessments to be completed and returned to the auditor.
The EMS was also a topic of her report as Halter reported that Medicount had sent an update about COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Medicount is the organization that provides EMS in Paulding.
“Although these mandates do not directly relate to the EMS,” said Halter, “There is a real possibility that hospices, hospitals, critical access hospitals and skilled nursing facilities will take the position that ambulance staff must be vaccinated to come into the facility to provide care.”
It is not certain how or for what length of time these mandates will affect EMS services.
In other council news:
• Village administrator, Jason Vance reported that until further notice, leaf pick up will continue on Mondays and Thursdays, probably through mid-December but that schedule can be adjusted accordingly.
• the Planning Commission for the village has recommended that the moratorium on new building in the village center be allowed to expire.
• Mayor Greg White thanked the residents of Paulding for supporting the police levies. “The residents have always been supportive of our first responders, and I am grateful for the support of these levies,” said White.
• Dave Burtch, committee member, asked for a meeting of the finance committee and the committee of the whole. Council decided Dec. 1, 5 p.m. for the finance, to discuss the budget and make recommendations; and Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m. for the committee of the whole to discuss the brownfield sites with Tim Copsey, Paulding County Economic Development Director.
• a safety committee meeting was set for today at 5 p.m. to discuss equipment purchases for the police department.
• no more information was forthcoming about the inspections of downtown buildings that had had pest problems. Vance reported that he is still awaiting reports and will send out letters accordingly after receiving the reports.
At the end of the meeting, council entered into executive session in order to discuss personnel and financial matters.
