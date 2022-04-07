Its development could be some time off, but Defiance’s newest park along the Auglaize River received a glimpse of the future recently.
City officials staged a photo at the park — known as “Buchman Park on The Glaize” — in honor of city historian and retired Defiance College professor Randall Buchman, showing the new sign that will be installed there. The park is located on the east bank of the Auglaize River, south of East Second Street.
Identical to those installed in other city parks, the large monument sign is colored white with brown lettering naming the park and is topped by the city’s colorful logo.
The sign was brought in temporarily along with a bench where Buchman and his wife, Marilyn, were seated for the photo.
City officials figured it was a nice gesture to the Buchman, perhaps the region’s most prominent expert on area’s history, including that of the Native Americans.
It’s that history which prompted the city to name the park in Buchman’s honor as it ties into a bigger effort to honor native Americans. Mayor Mike McCann’s administration would like to place a large tribute to those tribes and its leaders who had called this area home in the late 18th century and into the 19th.
“It’s a nice photo,” said McCann. “It’s something that we needed to have for our archives here as we begin the final design and engineering of the tribute. People not only need to know that it’s Buchman park, but who Randy and Marilyn are.”
A Columbus consultant, J.D. Orr, has met with city officials on more than one occasion and has provided renderings of what the tribute might look like. Planning for the tribute has been put on hold amidst other priorities in Defiance City Hall, but not forgotten, according to McCann.
“We’ll revisit the issue once we get out of construction season,” he explained, adding that city officials are tied up with other projects such as West High Street’s repair and resurfacing, a new sidewalk on South Clinton Street and Commerce Drive’s extension.
Until a tribute project at the park is completed, the city is storing the sign at its service building on Quality Drive near the municipal reservoir.
“We’re just not sure where it can be in the park,” said McCann, pending details about building the native American tribute. “Unfortunately, it has to be permanently mounted. You can’t dismount it easily.”
The park is in a flood plain, so no buildings can be built there due to related regulations. However, McCann said it can serve as a good natural area along the Auglaize River’s east bank.
He noted that even with a completed native American tribute the park would serve more as a natural area as it will not have playground equipment or shelterhouses.
