Defiance historian Randy Buchman admits he can’t solve the debate about Fort Defiance’s precise appearance 225 years ago.
But during a presentation Thursday night at Defiance College’s Schomburg Auditorium, he was sure about the importance of the structure that Gen. Anthony Wayne’s forces built at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers in August 1794.
About 60 persons attended the event, the latest in the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum’s Town and Gown series. Buchman — the city historian — entitled his 45-minute talk “Anthony Wayne’s Fort or John Wayne’s Fort.”
The title goes to the core of the debate about the fort’s appearance. Did it look like something out of a John Wayne movie or something different?
The options are a fort with two-story blockhouses in which the upper floor hung over the first, or whether the blockhouses had straight walls all the way up.
Unfortunately, for the historically fastidious, Buchman couldn’t answer this question with certainty.
One reason the debate largely is unresolved is there were no known contemporaneous descriptions of the fort, Buchman indicated. Even in poring over Gen. Wayne’s papers, Buchman could find no recollection of its true appearance.
He displayed two artists’ renderings of the fort, each showing the separate options for the blockhouses.
Questions for the historian concern the fort’s appearance, where was it built and why it was constructed, noted Buchman.
The latter two questions are answered easily enough — the Maumee and Auglaize confluence was the location and Wayne was bracing for possible attack from his adversaries. The location is proven through site excavations, which also shed light on the fort’s purpose.
For example, Buchman noted, after the fort’s construction in August 1794, it was beefed up later to fend off possible artillery attack.
With the British supporting the Indians behind the scenes, Wayne apparently was worried about the use of European artillery against the fort, he indicated. Consequently, Buchman explained, dirt was mounded for some four feet around the fort’s base and the walls doubled.
The extra strength was added even after the monumental Battle of Fallen Timbers on Aug. 20, 1794 in which Wayne’s army defeated a confederation of Indian tribes, Buchman related.
The fort was abandoned not long after the Treaty of Greenville was signed in 1795 with the Indian tribes, according to Buchman. By about 1796 or 1798 it was vacated, he noted.
“... the need of Fort Defiance lost its primacy in our area,” Buchman explained. “It had become a supply place — a stop-off for people traveling — and became an operation for the U.S.postal system to work.”
However, before being abandoned, Buchman said “Fort Defiance at one time played a significant and a monstrous role in the westward movement of the history of the United States. It is from here the negotiations were first made for the opening up of what you and I call the Northwest Territory, and the settlement for the American people.
“It was from here — the flagpole at Fort Defiance — all the measurement of property was based on the meridian of that flagpole,” he added. “Everything was based off of where that flagpole is, and the flagpole that flies down there right now is exactly where it was in 1794. And it was the marking point for the purchase of land for the western part of the United States up until the Rocky Mountains. So its role continues as a significant spot in the history of our country.”
Too, Buchman noted that Wayne’s army represented “the first successful effort of the United States Army — the United States Army, not the colonial army — to win a victory in conflict” involving the influence of foreign powers.
Thus, Buchman noted “the significance of Fort Defiance and your community in the early development of our country. I think we should be proud of that.”
As for the fort’s exact appearance, Buchman admitted he isn’t sure, but he invited those interested to join the discussion.
“Now, what did the fort look like?,” he asked. “Well, it was either straight up, or up and out. Take your choice, and join the debate that goes (with) the historians and the archaeologists who study the Indian wars and the role of Fort Defiance.”
