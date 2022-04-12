RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A two-vehicle crash west of here Tuesday morning on U.S. 6 claimed the life of a Bryan woman.
Jamie Nester, 26, Bryan, died in the crash around 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 6, just east of the Defiance County line in Henry County, and about four miles west of Ridgeville.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office which handled the crash, Nester was driving a Ford Fusion eastbound on U.S. 6 when her vehicle ran into the back of a tractor trailer driven by Michael White, 45, Spring Grove, Ill., which was stopped to make a southbound turn into a driveway at Buehrer Farms, 24703 U.S. 6, according to Deputy Ryan Daman.
Much of the car was lodged beneath the semi's trailer with no evidence on the pavement of a sudden attempt to stop.
Nester was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sheriff Michael Bodenbender. Daman said she was not wearing a safety belt although due to the severity of the crash it was unclear whether this would have minimized injuries.
Her vehicle was heavily damaged.
White was not injured.
Both directions of U.S. 6 were closed down for about 45 minutes Tuesday morning as first responders processed the scene. A number of tractor trailers were backed up on the road, which partially reopened in one lane about one hour after the crash.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Ridgeville Township Fire Department and EMS as well as Archbold-German Township Fire Department and the Ohio Highway Patrol.
The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.
