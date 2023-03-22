BRYAN — The water situation in this city had reached emergency levels Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning due to a failed valve, but has been restored.
The city sent notices to customers Tuesday asking them not to use water "due to a water level emergency" at the town's treatment plan.
A notice issued Wednesday morning also stated that "water levels are critically low," but several hours later the all-clear was sounded when the city explained that repairs at the plant were successful.
The Bryan Municipal Utilities website stated on Wednesday afternoon that its crews worked through Tuesday night to make repairs. It added that "our (water) towers are now recovering to normal levels."
According to Bryan's water plant operations manager, Derek Schultz, a main header valve failed around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"This is what allows our high service pumps to pump water through out filters and into our distribution system," he told The Crescent-News Wednesday afternoon. "We could not open it. ... It takes pressure to open it. We weren't able to build up enough pressure to get water."
The city had made provisions to provide some bottled water to residents on Wednesday while the emergency was underway. Schultz isn't sure how much water, which was stationed at the Bryan Fire Department, was picked up, but said "it was pretty busy." Some water also was delivered to homebound persons, he explained.
Residents and small businesses were advised around 10 a.m. Wednesday that the situation was restored; industries were given a notice around noon, according to Schultz.
He complimented the response of the community — residents, businesses and industry alike — to the brief crisis.
"We asked them to stop using water," he said. "Without their participation and their efforts we probably would not have been able to get the repairs completed in time."
