The Bryan Development Foundation has announced the first Bryan Chocolate Walk which will take place May 6 from 5-8 p.m. There are only 250 tickets available for sale. Tickets may be purchased at the Bryan Chamber of Commerce, 138 S. Lynn St., Bryan.

Ticket holders will be given a map of participating merchants the night of the event and be given a wristband. Participating merchants will be handing out chocolate items and ticket holders will receive a goodie bag and entry into a raffle for a $100 gift certificate.

