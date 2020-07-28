FARMER — A Bryan motorist was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Taylor Birkhimer, 17, was taken by ambulance to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, before being transferred by Samaritan Life Flight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

At 3:28 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Defiance post responded to an injury crash at Ohio 2 and Blosser Road in Defiance County’s Farmer Township.

Birkhimer reportedly drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and drove off the left side of the roadway. She struck a utility pole with the right side of her vehicle. She was wearing her safety belt.

Assisting at the scene were the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Hicksville Police Department, Hicksville EMS and Farmer Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

