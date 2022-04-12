ARCHBOLD — U.S. Marine Corps Capt. David Chang recently presented the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship for $180,000 to Aden Sanders, a Four County Career Center law enforcement and security tactics senior from Bryan.
Other Marine Corps officers, career center and Bryan High School personnel, as well as Sanders’ family were on hand during the presentation.
Sanders started applying for the NROTC scholarship last summer. He had to meet all the requirements including maintaining a GPA of 3.6 or higher, a physical fitness test, extracurricular activities and interviews highlighting his leadership capabilities.
Sanders is one of eight who beat out 300 applicants in northern Ohio and southern Michigan to earn this college scholarship.
“It’s sort of like a full ride scholarship to the university of their choosing,” said Capt. Chang. “Once Aden goes to college, he’ll do his undergrad, get his degree. On top of that he’ll have additional training and requirements, but it’s fully paid off by the Marine Corps.”
Sanders will attend the University of Arizona and major in political science, and with his funded college education he will commission as a Marine Corps officer upon graduation.
A Bryan High School student, Sanders joined the law enforcement and security tactics program at the career center his junior year and will graduate in the spring. His instructor, Kevin Thomas, also commented on Sanders’ achievement.
“I am very proud of Aden,” he said. “He is one of the hardest workers that have completed our program here at Four County. The law enforcement and security tactics program is a great stepping stone to get started in the direction of military service. Aden has excelled in our program, and earning the NROTC scholarship is a great example of what can be achieved.”
Sanders’ achievement also solicited a comment from Superintendent Tim Meister.
“It’s phenomenal for Four County,” he said. “Obstacles that are perceived that don’t exist are now proven not to exist. Students now see they have every opportunity at Four County as they do at other educational institutions. For us that speaks volumes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.