BRYAN — A Bryan City Schools continuing levy request squeaked by on Election Night in Williams County while the second seat for trustee in Pulaski Township is headed for a recount.
Voters narrowly approved a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy for the requirements of the school district by a vote of 1,086-1,049.
Meanwhile, voters in Pulaski Township re-elected incumbent Tom Saul with 224 votes, however, Brad Louys and Scott Noble each finished in a second-place tie with 133 votes apiece.
The final result is pending the counting of possible provisional ballots or absentee ballots that have not yet arrived. If this, or an automatic recount does not change the outcome, then the race will be decided with a coin flip or random draw.
Williams County voters also helped renew the Four County ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year levy for mental health and drug addiction services. Throughout the four counties the board serves, the levy passed by a vote of 15,543-6,882 on Election Night.
Turnout among the county's 25,200 registered voters was 24.6% (6,209 voters).
The results won't become official until certified by the county's board of elections on Nov. 15
Unofficial results in Williams County:
Boards of education
NW Educational Service Center-District 8
(elect one)
Bryan City
(elect three)
√Scott Benedict (inc.)........1,225
√Debra Opdycke (inc.).......1,289
√Michael Stockman (inc.)...1,451
Central Local
Austin Imm (app., inc.).........18
√Dave Karlstadt (inc.)..........26
√Kristi Kimpel......................31
√Jeff Timbrook (inc.)............30
Edgerton Local
(elect three)
√Amanda Giesige..............442
√Christina Herman (inc.)....437
√Nicholas Hug (inc.)..........414
Colette Schroeder.............399
Edon Northwest Local
(elect three)
√Ashley Reed (inc.).........370
√Jamie Schaffter (inc.)....335
√David Wehrle (inc.).......396
Unexpired term
(elect one)
√Patty Eicher................422
Millcreek-West Unity Local
(elect three)
√David Chester............315
√Randy Mahlman..........281
√Brian Wieland (inc.)....303
Montpelier Local
(elect three)
√Dunne Gambler.........326
√Patti Rockey.............445
√Nate Rose (inc.)........458
North Central Local
(elect three)
Jason Bailey.................443
√Kati Burt...................603
√Charles Haynes..........522
Homer Hendricks (inc.)..476
√T. Livengood (inc.).....626
Stryker Local
(elect three)
√Emily Clemens................295
√Jason Leupp (inc.)...........256
√S. Von Seggern (inc.)......228
Municipal offices
Blakeslee
Council
(elect four)
√Rosemary Alexander (inc.)....6
√Cletus Radabaugh (inc.)......12
Bryan
Mayor
√Carrie Schlade (inc.)........807
Council
Ward 1
√Mary Leatherman (inc.)....125
Ward 2
√Richard Hupe (inc.).........125
Ward 3
√F. John Betts (inc.).........424
Board of public affairs
(elect three)
√Karen Long...................702
√Richard Long (inc.)........695
√Jim Salsbury.................738
Edgerton
Council
(elect four)
√Sharon Blinzer................227
Jeffrey Childress...............110
√Thomas Karnes..............281
√Jason Gruver (inc.)........260
√Pam Wampler...............186
Edon
Council
(elect four)
√Daniel Ankney (inc.)............82
√Lee Lawrence (inc.)...........109
Michael Lirot.........................77
√David Loughborough (inc.)...86
√Austin Thiel.......................97
Holiday City
Mayor
√Pamela Clark.......................8
Council
(elect four)
√Shawn Clark (inc.)...............8
√Jodie Faunce.......................9
√Chelsea Funk......................9
Montpelier
Council
(elect three)
√Melissa Evers..................223
√Heather Freese (write-in)...n/a
√Kevin Motter (inc.)...........239
Pioneer
Council
(elect four)
√Randy Cochran...............231
√Traci Filson....................177
√Ben Fiser......................240
√Trever West..................186
Stryker
Council
(elect four)
No candidates filed
West Unity
Council
(elect four)
√Terri Lebowsky (inc.)......145
√Steve Marvin (inc.).........149
√Nathanial Massie............119
√David Short...................130
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Brady
√Jim Eisel......................220
√Tim Nofziger (inc.)........267
Bridgewater
√Brandon Hinkle............288
√Austin Rummel (inc.)....222
Center
√Jeffrey Burkholder (inc.)..347
√Ryan Muehlfeld (inc.)......481
Jim Saul..........................300
Florence
√Donald Imm (inc.).........231
√Mark Trausch (inc.).......297
Jefferson
√Austin Poynter.............174
√Michael Sammons........174
Madison
√Rodney Baker Sr. (inc.)...131
Colt Fackler.....................110
√Mark Schmucker............185
Millcreek
√Del Kuney (inc.)...........78
√David Kunkle...............88
Northwest
√Paul Green Jr.............137
√Robert Kissinger II.....142
Duane Reamer (inc.)....131
Pulaski
Ken Epling..................105
Brad Louys.................133
Scott Noble................133
√Tom Saul (inc.)........224
Springfield
√Rusty Goebel (inc.)...268
√Steve Planson (inc.)..234
St. Joseph
Cade LaLonde..............230
√Richard Moffett (inc.)..267
√Roger Muehlfeld........290
Kip Pahl.....................251
Superior
√David Apple...........177
Brandon Eitnear.......101
√Michael Trausch.....222
Tax, ballot issues
Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 4,437; no, 1,670.
OSU Extension: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for providing educational activities related to agriculture, natural resources and 4-H programs: yes, 4,710; no, 1,426.
Williams County Public Library: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 4,072; no, 1,391.
Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 282; no, 51.
Bridgewater Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 309; no, 88.
Bryan City Schools: a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy for the requirements of the district: yes, 1,086; no, 1,049.
Edon Village/Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining and operating Edon Union Cemetery: yes, 302; no, 66.
Pulaski Township: to provide for the division of unincorporated areas of the township into districts or zones: yes, 224; no, 150.
Stryker Local Schools: a 4.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements: yes, 256; no, 142.
Bridgewater Township: a Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight by Compass Cafe & Store, 254 Seneca Drive, Montpelier: yes, 323; no, 78.
Bridgewater Township: a Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between Compass Cafe & Store, which is engaged in running a restaurant at 254 Seneca Drive, Montpelier: yes, 342; no, 58.
