BRYAN — A Bryan City Schools continuing levy request squeaked by on Election Night in Williams County while the second seat for trustee in Pulaski Township is headed for a recount.

Voters narrowly approved a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy for the requirements of the school district by a vote of 1,086-1,049.

Meanwhile, voters in Pulaski Township re-elected incumbent Tom Saul with 224 votes, however, Brad Louys and Scott Noble each finished in a second-place tie with 133 votes apiece.

The final result is pending the counting of possible provisional ballots or absentee ballots that have not yet arrived. If this, or an automatic recount does not change the outcome, then the race will be decided with a coin flip or random draw.

Williams County voters also helped renew the Four County ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year levy for mental health and drug addiction services. Throughout the four counties the board serves, the levy passed by a vote of 15,543-6,882 on Election Night.

Turnout among the county's 25,200 registered voters was 24.6% (6,209 voters).

The results won't become official until certified by the county's board of elections on Nov. 15

Unofficial results in Williams County:

Boards of education

NW Educational Service Center-District 8

(elect one)

Bryan City

(elect three)

√Scott Benedict (inc.)........1,225

√Debra Opdycke (inc.).......1,289

√Michael Stockman (inc.)...1,451

Central Local

Austin Imm (app., inc.).........18

√Dave Karlstadt (inc.)..........26

√Kristi Kimpel......................31

√Jeff Timbrook (inc.)............30

Edgerton Local

(elect three)

√Amanda Giesige..............442

√Christina Herman (inc.)....437

√Nicholas Hug (inc.)..........414

Colette Schroeder.............399

Edon Northwest Local

(elect three)

√Ashley Reed (inc.).........370

√Jamie Schaffter (inc.)....335

√David Wehrle (inc.).......396

Unexpired term

(elect one)

√Patty Eicher................422

Millcreek-West Unity Local

(elect three)

√David Chester............315

√Randy Mahlman..........281

√Brian Wieland (inc.)....303

Montpelier Local

(elect three)

√Dunne Gambler.........326

√Patti Rockey.............445

√Nate Rose (inc.)........458

North Central Local

(elect three)

Jason Bailey.................443

√Kati Burt...................603

√Charles Haynes..........522

Homer Hendricks (inc.)..476

√T. Livengood (inc.).....626

Stryker Local

(elect three)

√Emily Clemens................295

√Jason Leupp (inc.)...........256

√S. Von Seggern (inc.)......228

Municipal offices

Blakeslee

Council

(elect four)

√Rosemary Alexander (inc.)....6

√Cletus Radabaugh (inc.)......12

Bryan

Mayor

√Carrie Schlade (inc.)........807

Council

Ward 1

√Mary Leatherman (inc.)....125

Ward 2

√Richard Hupe (inc.).........125

Ward 3

√F. John Betts (inc.).........424

Board of public affairs

(elect three)

√Karen Long...................702

√Richard Long (inc.)........695

√Jim Salsbury.................738

Edgerton

Council

(elect four)

√Sharon Blinzer................227

Jeffrey Childress...............110

√Thomas Karnes..............281

√Jason Gruver (inc.)........260

√Pam Wampler...............186

Edon

Council

(elect four)

√Daniel Ankney (inc.)............82

√Lee Lawrence (inc.)...........109

Michael Lirot.........................77

√David Loughborough (inc.)...86

√Austin Thiel.......................97

Holiday City

Mayor

√Pamela Clark.......................8

Council

(elect four)

√Shawn Clark (inc.)...............8

√Jodie Faunce.......................9

√Chelsea Funk......................9

Montpelier

Council

(elect three)

√Melissa Evers..................223

√Heather Freese (write-in)...n/a

√Kevin Motter (inc.)...........239

Pioneer

Council

(elect four)

√Randy Cochran...............231

√Traci Filson....................177

√Ben Fiser......................240

√Trever West..................186

Stryker

Council

(elect four)

No candidates filed

West Unity

Council

(elect four)

√Terri Lebowsky (inc.)......145

√Steve Marvin (inc.).........149

√Nathanial Massie............119

√David Short...................130

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Brady

√Jim Eisel......................220

√Tim Nofziger (inc.)........267

Bridgewater

√Brandon Hinkle............288

√Austin Rummel (inc.)....222

Center

√Jeffrey Burkholder (inc.)..347

√Ryan Muehlfeld (inc.)......481

Jim Saul..........................300

Florence

√Donald Imm (inc.).........231

√Mark Trausch (inc.).......297

Jefferson

√Austin Poynter.............174

√Michael Sammons........174

Madison

√Rodney Baker Sr. (inc.)...131

Colt Fackler.....................110

√Mark Schmucker............185

Millcreek

√Del Kuney (inc.)...........78

√David Kunkle...............88

Northwest

√Paul Green Jr.............137

√Robert Kissinger II.....142

Duane Reamer (inc.)....131

Pulaski

Ken Epling..................105

Brad Louys.................133

Scott Noble................133

√Tom Saul (inc.)........224

Springfield

√Rusty Goebel (inc.)...268

√Steve Planson (inc.)..234

St. Joseph

Cade LaLonde..............230

√Richard Moffett (inc.)..267

√Roger Muehlfeld........290

Kip Pahl.....................251

Superior

√David Apple...........177

Brandon Eitnear.......101

√Michael Trausch.....222

Tax, ballot issues

Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 4,437; no, 1,670.

OSU Extension: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for providing educational activities related to agriculture, natural resources and 4-H programs: yes, 4,710; no, 1,426.

Williams County Public Library: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 4,072; no, 1,391.

Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 282; no, 51.

Bridgewater Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 309; no, 88.

Bryan City Schools: a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy for the requirements of the district: yes, 1,086; no, 1,049.

Edon Village/Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining and operating Edon Union Cemetery: yes, 302; no, 66.

Pulaski Township: to provide for the division of unincorporated areas of the township into districts or zones: yes, 224; no, 150.

Stryker Local Schools: a 4.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements: yes, 256; no, 142.

Bridgewater Township: a Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight by Compass Cafe & Store, 254 Seneca Drive, Montpelier: yes, 323; no, 78.

Bridgewater Township: a Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between Compass Cafe & Store, which is engaged in running a restaurant at 254 Seneca Drive, Montpelier: yes, 342; no, 58.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments