BRYAN — The Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce will host the arrival parade for Santa at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Santa will be arriving via his sleigh. He will not be exiting the sleigh to help with social distancing guidelines.
The parade will begin at Parkview Physicians Group and proceed east on High Street. It will then go south on Main Street and turn going west on Butler Street. The entire parade will conclude just past Father John’s.
Those planning to attend are asked to social distance as much as possible and wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.