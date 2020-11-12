BRYAN — The Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce will host the arrival parade for Santa at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Santa will be arriving via his sleigh. He will not be exiting the sleigh to help with social distancing guidelines.

The parade will begin at Parkview Physicians Group and proceed east on High Street. It will then go south on Main Street and turn going west on Butler Street. The entire parade will conclude just past Father John’s.

Those planning to attend are asked to social distance as much as possible and wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.

