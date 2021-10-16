BRYAN — Bethany Hamilton, professional surfer, role model and inspiration will be speaking in Bryan on October 19.
Hamilton has become a source of inspiration to millions through her story of determination, faith and hope.
At the age of 13, Bethany lost her left arm to a 14-foot tiger shark, which seemed to end her career as a rising surf star. One month after the attack, Bethany returned to the water and within two years had won her first national title.
In 2007, she realized her dream of surfing professionally and since then, her story has been told in a New York Times best-selling autobiography and in the 2011 film, Soul Surfer.
Famous for saying, “I don’t need easy, I just need possible….” Hamilton has shared her message around the globe and will share her inspirational message in person with the communities of Williams County, Ohio.
She will speak to the students and educators of Bryan City Schools during the day, and at 7 p.m. in the Arts and Education Building, located at 325 W. High Street, Bryan, Bethany will motivate and inspire attendees in a free and open to the public event.
Both events featuring Hamilton are courtesy of a grant from the John C. Markey Charitable fund of the Bryan Area Foundation, and through generous donations made by Altenloh, Brinck & Co, and Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.