• Williams County
Power outage:
Bryan Municipal Utilities reported an outage affecting 2,335 customers in Bryan Monday morning. A spokesman reported that breakers were tripped at 8:30 a.m. in the Bechtol switchyard and the Baker Street substation. Power was restored at approximately 8:46 a.m.
