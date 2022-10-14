MARK CENTER — A devastating fire here last month displaced a couple, but it could have been much worse.
MARK CENTER — A devastating fire here last month displaced a couple, but it could have been much worse.
The fire severely damaged the single-story home of Brad and Valerie Peter at 10657 Farmer-Mark Road, in the early hours of Sept. 19. The Defiance County 911 center's log for Sept. 19 showed a reported structure fire at 1:13 a.m. that day.
Five departments (Hicksville, Sherwood, Delaware Township, Cecil-Crane Township and Farmer Township) ultimately were summoned to the scene on the south end of Mark Center, not far south of the CSX Railroad tracks that runs through town.
Firefighters did extinguish the flames, but not before the home throughout and contents were destroyed.
"It was a total loss," said Peter. "... There were a lot of flames. The roof crashed down on it. ... The whole thing was burned all the way through."
Brad recalled that the fire set off an alarm while his wife said "we're on fire" as the couple tried to get themselves and their three small dogs out of the home.
"I tried to get a couple of dogs out, but the smoke got me," Brad recalled. "I was on on my hands and knees."
He was taken by Sherwood EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville to be checked out for smoke inhalation — after a neighbor, Steve Doctor, came to the rescue. Doctor is a sergeant with the Bryan Police Department.
"He dragged me out and got two of our dogs," Brad said. "He showed heroism and bravery. He went into a burning house and pulled me out and the dogs, and helped my wife out. I've known Steve for about two years. We don't run around, but he's quite a guy."
Brad remembers the feeling that night.
"I thought I was dying," he said. "I remember thinking what will my wife and grandkids think. I couldn't breath. He (Doctor) pulled me out and said, 'stay here and don't move.'"
He and Valerie have been staying in a Hicksville motel as the couple works to recover from the fire.
"We're still working on it," said Brad. "It will be okay."
The fire's cause was believed to be electrical, according to Brad.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.