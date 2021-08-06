BRYAN — Both of this town's police chiefs have been placed on leave amidst a disagreement between them.
The Bryan Times newspaper has reported that Chief Christopher Chapa and Assistant Chief Gary Mohre each have been placed on paid administrative leave.
An attempt Friday afternoon to contact Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade for comment was unsuccessful.
The chiefs' temporary removal leaves Capt. Greg Ruskey in charge of the police department, according to one source.
The suspensions follow a stormy meeting at Bryan City Council Tuesday when Mohre made allegations against Chapa that he had been "ridiculed" for 30-35 minutes by the chief during a recent incident. After he went home following the incident, Mohre explained, Chapa came to his home and informed him he was going to have to write him up for leaving his post.
Chapa was given time by council to respond to Mohre's comments, and when one council member raised the possibility of looking into mistreatment allegations, Chapa stated that there are "several incidents of mistreatment that need to be investigated that I can put forward."
However, he objected to council's handling of the matter, saying "this is not the proper venue to have this discussion." He said an executive session would have been more appropriate.
Mohre agreed that the matter should not have been aired during council's meeting.
He had stated his intention to resign during Tuesday's council meeting, which is available on YouTube. But council rejected a motion to accept his resignation by a 3-2 vote.
Asked by council if he would continue to work, Mohre said, "yes, I can continue working. If it's going to be a hostile environment, I will bring it to your attention. I'm not going to put up with that."
For her part Mayor Schlade, indicated during Tuesday's meeting that she was not fully aware of the problems between the chiefs.
