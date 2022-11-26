BRYAN — A local man’s replica bombs will be featured in the upcoming film, “Devotion,” about Korean War wingmen that opened Wednesday.
Matt Hurd grew up in Montpelier, and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1984.
Growing up, Matt and his dad, Jim Hurd, showed him how to do things and got involved with his life heavily.
“Because of that, my dad took the time to show me how to fix stuff,” Matt explained. “Then through life, you learn how to look at things and go, ‘well you know what? I think I can do that, I think I can make that, or I think I can fix that.’ ... any of my skills really go back to my dad who’s taken the time to show me how to do stuff.”
Hurd had always had a fascination with World War II, but in 1997 at a Toledo Air Show is where his trip to fame started. At this show, a B-17 bomber was on display, which was one of the original three main bombers used in World War II.
Hurd said, “I was just in awe looking at the airplane.” After admiring the plane for awhile, a crew member had come up to him and asked what he thought of the plane.
“I love it!,” Hurd excitedly stated.
After talking for awhile to crew members, he had mentioned that he worked in a machine shop as a machinist.
“He looked at me and he put his arm over my shoulder and said, ‘We need guys like you to keep these things flying because you can’t just find parts, you gotta make them,’” he recalled. “I was instantly hooked on being involved in it.”
After that, Hurd joined the Yankee Air Museum near Detroit, where he traveled to on the weekends to do whatever he could to help with the aircraft.
“I had made a few parts, and they said ‘Do you want to be on the air crew?’, and that was an immediate yes.”
Hurd explained that being on the air crew consisted of driving up to the museum in Detroit on Friday, then getting on a B-17 bomber and flying to Tennessee to show the airplane and tell the history of the aircraft.
“That’s the real focus of the Yankee Air Museum, is the history, and preserving our history and what it took to win WWII,” he said.
After being on the air crew he noticed that a lot of people would come up to him and ask “How big were the bombs?” or “What does this plane carry?”
“I went to the crew chief and asked ‘Why don’t we have any replica bombs in the airplanes?,’ and he looks right at me and he goes, ‘Well, nobody makes them.’”
Hurd had the idea to start making replicas for different kinds of fighter crafts, which little did he know at the time that he would eventually have this idea put into action on Hollywood screens. At the time Hurd was working at the machine shop where he worked next to a company that used foam, where his idea began to become a reality.
Hurd had checked out a 500-pund bomb from Yankee Air Museum that was non-explosive. He then brought it home and made a mold off of the bomb.
After a few years Hurd had created a website, www.bombsaway.us. This creation led him to having directors for different films, and museums contacting him about making replicas for them.
Then, Hurd had been contacted by someone about making a hand grenade for the singer Rihanna for the 2006 Grammy Awards. Unfortunately, the night before the Grammy’s the opportunity had been taken from him because of unforeseen circumstances.
After the opportunity with Rihanna fell through, word of mouth spread through the streets of Hollywood.
In 2016, the directors of the series “MacGyver” had reached out to Hurd to make a 500-pound bomb for the series.
After that, in 2017 directors contacted Hurd using his website that he created. He made a Japanese bomb which was used for the Amazon series “Man in the High Castle.” Cast members drilled into the side of the bomb to disarm it during a scene.
In 2019 he made a GP 500 and GP 100, which Hurd included stands for “general purpose” for the movie “Midway.”
Hurd’s most recent creation featured on screen, is in the film “Midway.” He created a GP 500, and a five-inch high velocity rocket missile cart which would have been used to carry missiles to an aircraft.
Now, Hurd is working in various machine shops as a machinist in Bryan. He is fulfilling his dream of being a small business owner partnering with 13 other small businesses in the northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana regions, and making these replicas in his spare time.
