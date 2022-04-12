A Bryan man has been sentenced in Defiance Municipal Court for causing the traffic death of a Sherwood man last summer.
Joshua Shaffer, 45, Bryan, was fined $750 by Judge John Rohrs III with $250 suspended on a charge of vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and given 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 30 days suspended.
The judge also placed Shaffer on probation for three years with conditions, including that he provide 250 hours of community service work in the victim’s memory and be placed on electronic house arrest in lieu of 58 days of the CCNO term.
Costs only were assessed for a stop sign violation.
Shaffer had pleaded no contest to the charges on Jan. 11 when he was found guilty by Rohrs and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The charges had alleged that on Aug. 24, 2021 Shaffer was driving a van northbound on Ohio 18 when he pulled into the path of Seibert’s westbound motorcycle, causing a collision.
The Patrol had reported that Shaffer stopped for the stop sign at Ohio 18, but then proceeded into the intersection, colliding with Seibert’s motorcycle.
Seibert was pronounced dead at the scene.
Assistant City Law Director Troy Essex had told The Crescent-News in January that the pleas followed a pretrial hearing with Shaffer’s attorney, Paul Duggan of Bryan, while the resolution and sentence took “into consideration the decedent’s family.”
In October, Toledo attorney Chad Tuschman filed a lawsuit in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on behalf of Seibert’s wife, Marsha Seibert, Sherwood, naming Shaffer and his employer at the time — Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating, Inc., Napoleon — as defendants.
According to court records, the case is still pending.
