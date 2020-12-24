BUTLER, Ind. — A Bryan man was killed near here Tuesday in an industrial accident at a steel plant.
Josh Lucas, 39, died in the accident that occurred around 3 p.m. at Heidtman Steel Products, according to northeast Indiana media, which indicated that he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A report stated that he had been pinned between rolls of steel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.