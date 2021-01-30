Carousel - Lightbar

BRYAN — A Williams County man died Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash near here.

Carl Williams, 51, Bryan, died at the scene.

According to troopers at the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 6 p.m. Friday Williams was southbound on County Road 16. Williams reportedly lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the left side of the roadway where it rolled over several times.

Troopers reported that Williams was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The patrol was assisted by the Williams County Coroner’s Office, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS and the Bryan Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.

