BRYAN — A Williams County man died Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash near here.
Carl Williams, 51, Bryan, died at the scene.
According to troopers at the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 6 p.m. Friday Williams was southbound on County Road 16. Williams reportedly lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the left side of the roadway where it rolled over several times.
Troopers reported that Williams was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The patrol was assisted by the Williams County Coroner’s Office, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS and the Bryan Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.