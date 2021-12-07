A Bryan had been arraigned in Defiance Municipal Court on charges that he caused a van-motorcycle crash in August that took a Sherwood man’s life.
Joshua Shaffer, 45, pleaded not guilty in municipal court to vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; and failure to yield, a minor misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11.
The charges were filed in municipal court on Nov. 22 by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post.
They allege that on Aug. 24 Shaffer was driving a van northbound on Ohio 18 when he pulled into the path of a westbound motorcycle ridden by Gerald Seibert, 67, causing a collision. Seibert was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Patrol had reported that Shaffer stopped for the stop sign at Ohio 18, but then proceeded into the intersection, colliding with Seibert’s motorcycle.
In October, Toledo attorney Chad Tuschman filed a lawsuit on behalf of Seibert’s wife, Marsha Seibert, Sherwood, naming Shaffer and his employer at the time — Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating, Inc., Napoleon — as defendants.
The suit notes the defendant’s responsibility for causing the crash, as well as the Seibert family’s loss. It also claims that the company “breached” its duty in employing Shaffer due to “a significant record of multiple traffic violations ... .”
Shaffer’s attorney (J. Alan Smith of Lima) filed an answer to the plaintiff’s claim on Oct. 21 while attorney Stephen Roach of Toledo, representing Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating, Inc., filed the company’s response on Friday.
