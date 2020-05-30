The Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce has opted to cancel the 2020 Jubilee event. The ride company informed the chamber that it has cancelled all of its 2020 summer engagements, which includes the Bryan Jubilee. The Bryan Jubilee is expected to return in 2021.
BRYAN — The Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to go forward with the Day in the Park event and annual Fireworks display, which is now Aug. 22. The public is asked to support the chamber fireworks fundraiser outdoor movie on June 12-13.
