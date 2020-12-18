BRYAN — A small house fire on the southeast side of town here Thursday has displaced the occupants temporarily.

Bryan firefighters were called to 803 S. Allen St. at 4:56 p.m. and extinguished a fire that got into the crawl space, according to Assistant Chief Doug Pool. A throw rug had been placed on a floor furnace, he explained, causing the fire.

He estimated damage at about $8,500, while the occupants were displaced until repairs are made.

Police blocked off traffic in and out of the area to allow firefighters to deploy equipment and personnel.

City firefighters received automatic mutual aid from the Edgerton and Montpelier fire departments.

Load comments