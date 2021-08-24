BRYAN — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred southeast of here on Tuesday, at approximately 12:04 p.m.
Jennifer L. Glover, 37, Fort Wayne, was southbound on County Road 16 in a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu when she failed to yield at a stop sign at County Road D.
Driving westbound on County Road D was Mark A. Magana, 20, Bryan, in a 2016 Ford Fusion. He struck Glover's vehicle as it entered the intersection.
Glover was flown by Samaritan Medical Transport to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, with critical injuries.
Bryan EMS transported Magana to the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with minor injuries.
Glover reportedly wore a safety belt at the time of the crash, and distracted driving is suspected to be a factor. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.
The OHP was assisted by the Bryan Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Fire and EMS, John’s Towing and Samaritan Medical Transport. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists always to wear safety belts, not to drive distracted, and to ensure intersections are clear before proceeding through them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.