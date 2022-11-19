Brush and grass fires have been a common occurrence across several area counties in recent weeks.
Dry, freshly harvested fields are suspected as contributing to these, but there are ways for citizens to prevent these types of fires from getting out of hand, according to local fire officials.
Highland Township Fire Chief Brent Davis noted that his department handled two field fires in the past month and five involving open burning.
When discussing preventative measures, Davis said, “follow guidelines.”
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources: “No person shall kindle or authorize another to kindle a fire in or near any woodland, brush land, or land containing tree growth or in any place from which the fire is likely to escape unless all leaves, grass, wood and inflammable material surrounding the place where the fire is kindled have first been removed to a safe distance and all other reasonable precautions have been taken to prevent its escape from control. No fire shall be left until extinguished or safely covered.”
Charlie Weber, Noble Township fire chief, gave some tips on what to do when burning yard waste.
“Don’t burn when it’s windy,” Weber said. “The other thing is, look for an option of recycling or composting. If they are going to burn, they need to watch that fire until it’s completely out.”
Davis also said to “get rid of leaves and by products.” There are local resources, including leaf pickup days. The leaf pickup schedule and additional information was previously published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 22.
There is also a local compost site where citizens can get rid of yard waste located along the west fence of General Motors, according to the City of Defiance’s website.
Lt. Brandon Case at Defiance Fire and Rescue discussed what firefighters in the area do when these brush fires get out of hand.
“You obviously have to take into account, wind and the weather,” Case said. “We utilize a lot more of manual labor versus water to put these fires out.”
Case described the use of brooms and rakes while sweeping soil over these fires to create a fire line to make the fire run out of fuel to put them out eventually.
He mentioned that this practice is something firefighters use in the West to put out forest fires quicker.
“If you think about it if you have a large brush fire or even part of a field that catches fire, you don’t have enough water to get out to a remote location to put that fire out,” Case added.
Lt. Israel Frazer at Defiance Fire and Rescue also weighed in.
“For most calls (relating to brush fires) we take a fire engine which weighs 28,000 pounds,” said Frazer. “Obviously you’re not going to drive that back to a woods or to a field, so we have a 4x4 pickup truck that we have a small water tank and pump on so we can get to remote areas easier. We also use a wetting agent that is non-toxic that breaks the surface tension of water.”
Although there are many ways to put out these fires, there are still many preventative measures that can help from starting them.
As the fall season comes to a close and citizens want to burn their yard waste, they can check up on the latest rules and regulations on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency websites to ensure all safety measures are taken.
